Identity design for Poornima Gauri Neuro Center

Comprehensive, Evolving neurons, Growth, Abstract were the keywords of this project. Neurons keep evolving, growing as you learn more.. So we decided to use it as main element of logo.
#brandidentity design

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
