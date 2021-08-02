Neha Treasa Tony

Poster design 1

Neha Treasa Tony
Neha Treasa Tony
  • Save
Poster design 1 3d animation app branding logo ui vector ux icon illustrator art illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

~ Designed a movie poster based on the music video ‘Ice cream’ by Blackpink and Selena Gomez.
~ Captured an old western comic vibe.
~ Created using Adobe Photoshop.

Neha Treasa Tony
Neha Treasa Tony

More by Neha Treasa Tony

View profile
    • Like