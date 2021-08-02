Hidde van der Ploeg

Vekt 3 Release

Vekt 3 Release release swiftui product design ui design app weight health mobile watchos ios apple watch iphone weight tracking bmi charts
At the end of May, I released a completely new version of my weight tracking app called Vekt.

I just realized I never posted this on my Dribbble so here goes!

Vekt 3 has been my most significant update yet. Completely rebuilt the iOS and watchOS app to muscle up for the next phase.

Read all about the release on the changelog.

Since the release I've been updating the app on a monthly and sometimes even bi-weekly base for more improvements.

Would love to hear your thoughts!

