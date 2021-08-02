Yudit Adythia Putra

Netflix App Redesign

Yudit Adythia Putra
Yudit Adythia Putra
  • Save
Netflix App Redesign movie app movie netflix app netflix mobile app ux uidesign app uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

This is my exploration about Netflix App Redesign.

I hope you enjoy it!
Don't forget to Like and Comment for my design!
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)
Thank you!!

Follow my account :
Instagram | Linkedin | Medium

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Yudit Adythia Putra
Yudit Adythia Putra

More by Yudit Adythia Putra

View profile
    • Like