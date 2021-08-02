Paulo Pozo

The Ghost Stories of Edith Wharton, Editorial

Paulo Pozo
Paulo Pozo
  • Save
The Ghost Stories of Edith Wharton, Editorial photography paging editorial graphic design design book binding binding
Download color palette

Editorial Design and paging of the book "The Ghost Stories of Edith Wharton"
More shots at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121903793/The-Ghost-Stories-of-Edith-Wharton-Editorial

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Paulo Pozo
Paulo Pozo

More by Paulo Pozo

View profile
    • Like