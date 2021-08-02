Trending designs to inspire you
Work in Process for the OneQode logo redesign, that I've been working on last few months now. Finally nearing completion, and this is one of two final concepts to be considered.
The font is Avant Garde Demi, and I wanted to try and keep that lovely curve in the Q in the OneQode logo mark and work mark. So a slight reinterpretation was needed…
This is my favourite.
Also one of the nicest clients I have had the privilege to work with.