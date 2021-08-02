Rezaid

"The Godfather" as a Glassmorphic icon

While designing icons for another client, we realized that some of the icons resemebled certain movie characters. Hence, we decided to convert them fully into pop culture icons such as The Godfather. Be honest with us, have you ever seen such a cute Godfather?

