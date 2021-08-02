So, we started a 100 day @dailyui.co challenge.

This is challenge #001 Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

This idea of Feed Adopt Love came up by seeing the unhealthy conditions of the stray dogs and other animals and mostly how they have suffered for food in the pandemic.

This is a sign up page for a voluntary event where you can feed strays nearby you and also adopt them and provide them a better life.

