Alina Poliakova

Monster Toy Store

Alina Poliakova
Alina Poliakova
Monster Toy Store ecommerce design clean mobile online store ecommerce toyshop monster toystore illustration ux app figmadesign design figma fi branding ui online shop
Hey guys! 🍀

We want to share with you our new concept — an e-commerce site for creating your own stuffed monsters for little kids👶 This app design is a perfect child theme for online stores to sell a wide variety of toys🦄

The main idea is the users can add some embellishments for your awesome monster toy! 🧸

Alina Poliakova
Alina Poliakova

