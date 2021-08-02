Social Music App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
Hope you'll have a great week! 😊
Today we wanted to share with you a concept music player app. This is a music app that you can follow trends, listen to music everywhere and share your favorite ones with your besties!
If you want to learn about our work, you might want to check out our previous posts where we have shared our recent projects.