Can Pipa grow a Papaya? -Children illustration storybook

Can Pipa grow a Papaya? -Children illustration storybook digitalart indian illustrator illustration pipapapaya childrenillustration publication design characterdesign storybook illustrationbook children storybook
So happy to announce that I have created a children's illustration storybook. From the story to the illustrations, I have put my heart and soul into this book.
To ready the whole story please check out the link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123883007/Can-Pipa-grow-a-Papaya-A-children-illustrative-story

