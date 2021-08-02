Can Pipa grow a Papaya? -Children illustration storybook

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey!
So happy to announce that I have created a children's illustration storybook. From the story to the illustrations, I have put my heart and soul into this book.
To ready the whole story please check out the link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123883007/Can-Pipa-grow-a-Papaya-A-children-illustrative-story
Thanks ^_^