Monster Toy Store

Hey guys! 🍀
We want to share with you our new concept — an e-commerce site for creating your own stuffed monsters for little kids👶 This app design is a perfect child theme for online stores to sell a wide variety of toys🦄
The main idea is the users can add some embellishments for your awesome monster toy! 🧸
Made for ScrumLaunch by Alina Poliakova