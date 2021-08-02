Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Subrata Das

Chandpur Bangla Logotype

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Chandpur Bangla Logotype vector illustrator hand lettering lettering typography moon logo chandpur bangla logo custom type logotype graphicdesign brand identity logodesign logo branding
Download color palette

Hello Creatives, I hope you are well!

Recently I have been exploring and practicing custom logotype design with my language. This the custom logotype exploration with my town name where I am living.
I hope you like it. Let me know if any thoughts.
Need help on meaningful logo branding and storytelling? Feel free to reach out.

MY FB Business Page: https://www.facebook.com/colortypebd
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das

Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like