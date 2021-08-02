Chandpur Bangla Logotype

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Creatives, I hope you are well!
Recently I have been exploring and practicing custom logotype design with my language. This the custom logotype exploration with my town name where I am living.
I hope you like it. Let me know if any thoughts.
Need help on meaningful logo branding and storytelling? Feel free to reach out.
MY FB Business Page: https://www.facebook.com/colortypebd
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das