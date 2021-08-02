Remdev Studio

Habits & Challenges Mobile App

Habits & Challenges Mobile App check-in water ux app streak points check clean ui mobile design versus battle game play rating leaderboard challenges habits trophey
Hi everyone,

This week we are sharing the first sketches of our new product, that will help you adopt new habits in a playful way.

Good habits help us put the right systems into place in different areas of our life. Everyone knows that forming habits requires lots of effort and time. We are trying to increase user motivation to adopt new habits by introducing playful challenges with friends.

Face your friend in a "30-day no-caffeine" or "3 month cold shower" challenges. Accept challenges, make photo check-ins, get rewards, and change for the better together!

We are Remdev Studio
Product development studio building valuable apps for Health & Fitness brands. Offering full process from idea validation to product launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

