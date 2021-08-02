Habits & Challenges Mobile App

Hi everyone,

This week we are sharing the first sketches of our new product, that will help you adopt new habits in a playful way.

Good habits help us put the right systems into place in different areas of our life. Everyone knows that forming habits requires lots of effort and time. We are trying to increase user motivation to adopt new habits by introducing playful challenges with friends.

Face your friend in a "30-day no-caffeine" or "3 month cold shower" challenges. Accept challenges, make photo check-ins, get rewards, and change for the better together!

Get inspired and don't forget about likes & comments.

