FAO Dhaka Food System Illustrations

FAO Dhaka Food System Illustrations webable digital webable al imran design gender sensitivity food vendor illustration food hygiene street food food safety dhaka covid19 awareness lanarmi print design graphic design poster desin fao bangladesh dhaka illustration sketch
Full Series: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124562737/FAO-Bangladesh-Food-Safety-Campaign

To ensure food safety in Bangladesh during Covid-19 FAO Bangladesh has developed a range of initiatives and Information, and mass Communications materials to enhance awareness of food hygiene and safety among targeted groups household food preparers, street food vendors and advocacy groups with a strong recognition of gender sensitivity.
Here in team webable, I lead the whole visual communication with the relevant and needful illustrations and graphical approach.

    • Like