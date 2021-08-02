FAO Dhaka Food System Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Full Series: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124562737/FAO-Bangladesh-Food-Safety-Campaign
To ensure food safety in Bangladesh during Covid-19 FAO Bangladesh has developed a range of initiatives and Information, and mass Communications materials to enhance awareness of food hygiene and safety among targeted groups household food preparers, street food vendors and advocacy groups with a strong recognition of gender sensitivity.
Here in team webable, I lead the whole visual communication with the relevant and needful illustrations and graphical approach.