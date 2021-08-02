Team Collaboration Dashboard

Hey Dribbblers 🔥

This is a Dashboard for Team Collaboration.

What do you think?

Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍

Instagram: callamirh

callamirh@gmail.com

We are available for new design project :

📩 Work With Us: Aceagency.design@gmail.com

Follow Aceagency:

Instagram | Behance | Twitter | UI8