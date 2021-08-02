The Story of a Virus

Trending designs to inspire you
For an interactive exhibition of the "Little Scientists" in Luxembourg, I was allowed to create 10 hidden pictures. The exhibition for children allows a look behind Covid-19. At the same time, curiosity about science and research is awakened. Interactive, playful and educational.
The free exhibition book makes it possible to follow up the topic at home. In this way, the knowledge learned and the impressions of the exhibition and the workshop are to be consolidated in the long term.