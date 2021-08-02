Jennifer van de Sandt

The Story of a Virus

Jennifer van de Sandt
Jennifer van de Sandt
  • Save
The Story of a Virus interactive exhibition information science coronavirus childrens book hidden objects vector illustration
Download color palette

For an interactive exhibition of the "Little Scientists" in Luxembourg, I was allowed to create 10 hidden pictures. The exhibition for children allows a look behind Covid-19. At the same time, curiosity about science and research is awakened. Interactive, playful and educational.
The free exhibition book makes it possible to follow up the topic at home. In this way, the knowledge learned and the impressions of the exhibition and the workshop are to be consolidated in the long term.

Jennifer van de Sandt
Jennifer van de Sandt

More by Jennifer van de Sandt

View profile
    • Like