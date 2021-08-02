Ruben Cliford Gomes

Cloud Computing Co. Logo vector logo illustration icon design branding
Had a blast making this! I love cartoonish logos and clouds.
If you want a custom logo made consider mailing me @
ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
Thank you for reading!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
