Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aashay K

To-Work- A co-working space

Aashay K
Aashay K
Hire Me
  • Save
To-Work- A co-working space figma xd webflow developer web webflow ui gradient gradient web development design ux ui co woking space landing page web design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!

I have designed a landing page for a Co-working space company.
Let me know your thoughts about the design and colors.
Hit 'L' if you loved it!

I also post on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/aashayk.design/
Also check out my portfolio website- https://www.aashayk.design/

DM for collaborations. I am also available as a freelance Web Designer and Webflow Developer.

Aashay K
Aashay K
I am a UX Designer, Web Designer & Webflow Developer.
Hire Me

More by Aashay K

View profile
    • Like