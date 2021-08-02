Logo Design for Fancy Ant Studio

Trending designs to inspire you
A logo I designed for Fancy Ant Studio, a small indie game studio based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
They were looking for a simple logo featuring a 'fancy ant' — something that visually represents their name and can be used for marketing purposes.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/