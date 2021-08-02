Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neeraj Pandey

Plant Shop UI

Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey
  • Save
Plant Shop UI plant shop plant shop ui user interface for  plant a plant purchase app user interface ux ui plant app ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
Here is my recent exploration design for Plant Shop app concept.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback :)

Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

Connect with me
Mail : neerajpandey112000@gmail.com
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/neerajpandey26

Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey

More by Neeraj Pandey

View profile
    • Like