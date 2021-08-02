Sanjiv

iMac Mockups

Sanjiv
Sanjiv
  • Save
iMac Mockups instagram vector web minimal typography packaging mockup phone mockup screen packaging imac mockup mockup ux ui logo illustration graphic design design branding app 3d
Download color palette

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️

iMac 2021 Desktop Mockup is a mockup that can present the iMac in different angles that you can use for your design, suitable for brands, and consists of separate layer sets.

Sanjiv
Sanjiv

More by Sanjiv

View profile
    • Like