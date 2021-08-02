Event Booking App UI Kit - EventHub

"EventHub" is an Event booking and management app UI Kit consisting of 120+ pixel-perfect designs with light and dark versions. The kit is designed for both platforms.

The kit is easy to customizable including global color and font styles. Eventhub UI kit will help you to find parties, seminars, events easily, and also you can be a host any event. We have designed a full solution and we've thought of everything so you don't have to.

Product Highlights

➝ 120+ Screens beautifully crafted for mobile design

➝ Typography based on the Airbnb font family

➝ Vector-Based scalable, clean, and ready-to-go designs

➝ Designed for Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD and Invision

➝ Easily Scalable & Customizable

➝ Available in Dark & Light Style

➝ Fully Organized Layers

➝ 50+ Components

