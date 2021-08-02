Alexandra C.

ArtistsForClimate

ArtistsForClimate colors inspiration design together future open call visual art digital illustration climate change planet affinity designer vector illustration vector graphics visualization global warming artistsforclimate digital2d flatdesign flat illustration illustration
🌱☀️🌎 FineActs in collaboration with TED and Countdown launched a global open call for digital illustrations, focused on climate change.
With my participation I hope I’ll inspire action and hope for a better future!
Let’s all do our small part for a brighter future!

👋 Hi! I illustrate the highs and lows of everyday life
