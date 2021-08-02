Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reyhan Tamang

Smart TV App // Streaming // Daily UI 25

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang
Smart TV App // Streaming // Daily UI 25 ui dailyui25 tv app tv videos streaming orange smart tv app smart tv illustration branding graphic design dailyui app ux design
#025 #DailyUI
Today I challenged myself to come up with a design within a hour and this is what I was able to come up with. I did'nt use any fancy fonts. Just the default Roboto font and its weight variations.

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang

