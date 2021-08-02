Smart TV App // Streaming // Daily UI 25

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#025 #DailyUI
Today I challenged myself to come up with a design within a hour and this is what I was able to come up with. I did'nt use any fancy fonts. Just the default Roboto font and its weight variations.