Fresh Garden

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends!😊
Here's our new concept, the application for quick purchases of fresh vegetables and fruits directly from farms🍓🍐🍑🍒🥦🍆🍅 It allows users to choose their favorite set of fruits and vegetables for every day, determines their own way to cooperate with large farms or private grocery stores to deliver the fresh produce they need🍀
😎 Don't hesitate to leave your thoughts!