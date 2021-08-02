Alex Koin 👁‍🗨

ESG brochure X5 Retail Group

Hi designers! ESG brochure for X5 Retail Group for Press "L" if you like it! 😊

HAGALL™ совместно с Praxis Group разработали дизайн брошюры для X5 Retail Group , посвященной экологическому, социальному и корпоративному управлению (англ. Environmental, Social, Governance, ESG) — три критерия, в соответствии с которыми принимается решение о возможном сотрудничестве с компанией или отказе от него.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
