ESG brochure X5 Retail Group

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi designers! ESG brochure for X5 Retail Group for Press "L" if you like it! 😊
HAGALL™ совместно с Praxis Group разработали дизайн брошюры для X5 Retail Group , посвященной экологическому, социальному и корпоративному управлению (англ. Environmental, Social, Governance, ESG) — три критерия, в соответствии с которыми принимается решение о возможном сотрудничестве с компанией или отказе от него.
Have a nice day!
Alex Koin
—
Let's connect on instagram, behance, facebook