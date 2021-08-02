Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kusama is a sister network to Polkadot, a more well-known blockchain that was established largely to test scalability and interoperability solutions before they were deployed on Polkadot. Kusama has become a hotspot for early-stage enterprises wishing to build on a Polkadot-like infrastructure as a result of its experimental character. Kusama’s native coin (KSM) is traded on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. It is the Multichain Scalable Network for Radical Innovation.
https://medium.com/buyucoin-talks/buy-kusama-token-in-india-step-by-step-guide-for-beginners-9238d1d296b1