Russia's first woman medical doctor

While I was drawing medical postcards for content, I drew Nadezhda Suslova, who was Russia's first woman medical doctor. Unfortunately, she had to get her degree outside of Russia, nevertheless, it is important to know such names in history.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
