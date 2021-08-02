Joana Paz

Briq Works architecture webdesign ui design
Hello Dribbble world! This shot is from a UI Design project for Briq Works, an online digital platform that helps architects manage projects beautifully. Designed in collaboration with designer Ana Teresa Ascensão (.ata-design.net).​​​​​​​

For more on this project please visit
http://joanapaz.com/project/briq-works/

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
