Hello Dribbble world! This shot is from a UI Design project for Briq Works, an online digital platform that helps architects manage projects beautifully. Designed in collaboration with designer Ana Teresa Ascensão (.ata-design.net).
For more on this project please visit
http://joanapaz.com/project/briq-works/
Thank you :)