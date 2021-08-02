Birštonas - take a break after a break

"Take a break after a break" is a campaign inviting you to come and visit Lithuania's capital Vilnius. After an active weekend in Vilnius, you will need a week to unwind in a resort.

Because after so much gastronomy in Vilnius you will be in need of a mineral water diet at Birštonas resort.

Campaign idea and execution: Folk design agency

Illustration: Adriana Vala

Client: GoVilnius

Year: 2021

More of my work: adrianavala.com

Instagram: @valaadriana

Folk design agency: folk.me