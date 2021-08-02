Birštonas - take a break after a break

Trending designs to inspire you
"Take a break after a break" is a campaign inviting you to come and visit Lithuania's capital Vilnius. After an active weekend in Vilnius, you will need a week to unwind in a resort.
Because after so much gastronomy in Vilnius you will be in need of a mineral water diet at Birštonas resort.
Campaign idea and execution: Folk design agency
Illustration: Adriana Vala
Client: GoVilnius
Year: 2021
More of my work: adrianavala.com
Instagram: @valaadriana
Folk design agency: folk.me