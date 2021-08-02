Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble!
Today I would like to share this Food App. I tried to make an app that is minimal and modern. I hope you enjoy it! Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
💌 Share with us your idea or challenge. We are available for new projects at design@akveo.com
Eva Design | Website | Behance | Instagram