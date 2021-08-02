Jobiva | Web page design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends 👋🏼,
here is my creation of job website.
Jobiva is a job platform,
Find the best job, indeed’ s simple and powerful tools let you source, screen,
and hire faster. Over 3,000,000 companies use Indeed to recruit.
What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.
Thanks 🙌🏼,
Tanvir Alam Hira
Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Linkedin
Contact me by: tanvir.csm@gmail.com ✉️