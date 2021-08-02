Marelieze Dreyer

SnapScan - Custom Tipping

Marelieze Dreyer
Marelieze Dreyer
  • Save
SnapScan - Custom Tipping product qr tipping custom ux ui payment minimal design
Download color palette

Our team wanted to explore adding a custom tipping feature that our Customer Experience team had been receiving requests for from both users and merchants. I was tasked with solving and testing proposed solutions.

Here's a look at the final designs!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Marelieze Dreyer
Marelieze Dreyer

More by Marelieze Dreyer

View profile
    • Like