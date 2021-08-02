Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blush

Medical stickers to heal your designs

Blush
Blush
  • Save
Medical stickers to heal your designs branding logo design illustrator illustrations／ui illustration design ux illustrations ui illustration
Download color palette

🫁Need to doctor up your designs? Check out‘Lifesavers’, a free illustration collection! Find an entire library of medical stickers like bones, organs, hospital gadgets, and more in doodles to make a healthy composition❤️

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Lifesavers by Deivid Saenz
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter

Blush
Blush
Tell your story with illustrations!

More by Blush

View profile
    • Like