Julia Shypka

Design Hints

Julia Shypka
Julia Shypka
  • Save
Design Hints jpg massage grandpa designhints digital illustration trend illustration yellow educationillustration vector
Download color palette

Here is an illustration that is part of a series that the talented @ArtGorodetskiy commissioned for a personal project «designhints» simple and quick tips for designers

follow on Instagram @designhints.ru
https://www.instagram.com/designhints.ru/

Julia Shypka
Julia Shypka

More by Julia Shypka

View profile
    • Like