Kholish Rabbani R

Never too late to stay at HOME.

Kholish Rabbani R
Kholish Rabbani R
  • Save
Never too late to stay at HOME. ui motion graphics branding graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

campaign posters about staying at home, or it could be material for other media.
I made using a blender.
This is my boredom when I'm at home alone.

Let me know what you think!

check on my Instagram: Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Kholish Rabbani R
Kholish Rabbani R

More by Kholish Rabbani R

View profile
    • Like