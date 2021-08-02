Client Welcome and Pricing Packet for Canva

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client Welcome and Pricing Packet - 30 Pages in Canva Format, US Letter, and A4 Sizes
This template is ideal for creating client welcome packets, price lists, services & product guides, and project proposals.
The template is fully editable and available in Canva format, A4 (210x297mm), and US Letter (8.5x11 inches) sizes. All you need to edit the Client Welcome & Pricing Packet Canva template is a totally free Canva account. PDF instruction with direct links is included in the package.
30-page Client Welcome & Pricing Packet includes:
- cover page
- table of contents page
- 4 section cover variations
- 4 welcome & meet our team pages
- 3 project overview/details pages
- 3 our services pages
- case study page
- 3 portfolio pages
- 3 client survey/questionary pages
- package options
- payment plans page
- FAQ page
- terms & conditions
- Call-to-Action page
- contacts
- client invoice
Available on Creative Market
https://crmrkt.com/0v3PWw