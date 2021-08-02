Olga Davydova

Client Welcome and Pricing Packet for Canva

Client Welcome and Pricing Packet - 30 Pages in Canva Format, US Letter, and A4 Sizes

This template is ideal for creating client welcome packets, price lists, services & product guides, and project proposals.

The template is fully editable and available in Canva format, A4 (210x297mm), and US Letter (8.5x11 inches) sizes. All you need to edit the Client Welcome & Pricing Packet Canva template is a totally free Canva account. PDF instruction with direct links is included in the package.

30-page Client Welcome & Pricing Packet includes:

- cover page
- table of contents page
- 4 section cover variations
- 4 welcome & meet our team pages
- 3 project overview/details pages
- 3 our services pages
- case study page
- 3 portfolio pages
- 3 client survey/questionary pages
- package options
- payment plans page
- FAQ page
- terms & conditions
- Call-to-Action page
- contacts
- client invoice

Available on Creative Market
https://crmrkt.com/0v3PWw

