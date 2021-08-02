Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SnapScan Dynamic Rates - Portal

I was tasked with designing a progress slider that shows merchants their progress towards a lower rate based on their monthly SnapScan turnover.

This slider could be found on the Merchant Portal Dashboard once merchants are verified and ready to start transacting.

Check out the web facing slider

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
