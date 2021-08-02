Unbox Digital

Music Streaming App Concept!

Unbox Digital
Unbox Digital
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Streaming App Concept! product business mobile design dark ui dark theme dark 2021 app concept music ios app ios app design ios app itunes music app music ios app ui minimalism ux design
Download color palette

Hello Geeks,

Here we're presenting you an brand new Mobile App concept. This is a Music Streaming App. More updates are coming soon! Stay connected for more blasts!!

Hope you people enjoy this work!

Let us know your feedback in comment!!

We are available for taking your project

hello.uibin@gmail.com

Follow Us on
Uplabs || Instagram

Thanks for watching!!

Unbox Digital
Unbox Digital
Building digital products and experiences
Hire Me

More by Unbox Digital

View profile
    • Like