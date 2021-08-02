Mian Salman
DeliverRing Wordmark Design

DeliverRing Wordmark Design brand colors delivery food food delivery startup company app logo app icon analog phone analog phone wire lettering cord logo vector branding logo design logo brand designer design logo designer
Hey Awesome People 🏀

Here's the approved wordmark design for a food delivery startup. They wanted the fun concept in design with integration of analog phone, so I came up with this. Hope you all like it. Let me know in comments!

Available for new projects: salmansaleem869@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
Instagram : www.instagram.com/logo.punch
Behance: www.behance.net/salmansnake

