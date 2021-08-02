DeliverRing Wordmark Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Awesome People 🏀
Here's the approved wordmark design for a food delivery startup. They wanted the fun concept in design with integration of analog phone, so I came up with this. Hope you all like it. Let me know in comments!
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Stay connected, Stay safe!
