Hey Dribbblers! 🏀
Glad to introduce this shot for a fruit grocery app that can help users to buy fresh fruits.
Did you like that? Not a big deal, Press "L". ❤️
----------------------------------------------------------------
Do you have a project you want to tackle?
Contact me: mokhtar.studio7@gmail.com
Enjoy!