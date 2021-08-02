Mohammed Mokhtar

Fruit Grocery App

Mohammed Mokhtar
Mohammed Mokhtar
  • Save
Fruit Grocery App design shop app fruit grocery minimal clean ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers! 🏀

Glad to introduce this shot for a fruit grocery app that can help users to buy fresh fruits.

Did you like that? Not a big deal, Press "L". ❤️
----------------------------------------------------------------
Do you have a project you want to tackle?
Contact me: mokhtar.studio7@gmail.com

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Mohammed Mokhtar
Mohammed Mokhtar

More by Mohammed Mokhtar

View profile
    • Like