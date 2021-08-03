Lightning-Fast Delivery Illustration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Just snap your finger - and everything you'd like to order will show up right in your fridge! If there is a better metaphor for a speedy delivery? We are plying with words on this Delivery series illustration. Look how the character of the illustration opens a physical fridge right on his smartphone screen. The fast delivery is real. Just let your customers know that you have this option with a suitable illustration.
