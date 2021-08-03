Shakuro Graphics

Lightning-Fast Delivery Illustration

Lightning-Fast Delivery Illustration flat food delivery delivery app illustration fast delivery delivery app courier service digital art delivery services logistics character illustration service food delivery character illustrator shakuro vector design art illustration
Just snap your finger - and everything you'd like to order will show up right in your fridge! If there is a better metaphor for a speedy delivery? We are plying with words on this Delivery series illustration. Look how the character of the illustration opens a physical fridge right on his smartphone screen. The fast delivery is real. Just let your customers know that you have this option with a suitable illustration.

