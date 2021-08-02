Gemyn Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Gemyn is a fresh, new cryptocurrency that anyone can mine.
Gemyn approached me to develop a brand identity that would generate interest, build trust, and most importantly convey the sense of accessibility at the heart of their proposition.
Based on the findings of a brand strategy workshop that we undertook, I designed and developed an informed visual language, a set of 3D assets (art directed and created by myself) and a fully responsive website design.
Key deliverables included: Brand Strategy, Brand and Digital Design, 3D Design.