Gemyn Branding

Gemyn is a fresh, new cryptocurrency that anyone can mine.

Gemyn approached me to develop a brand identity that would generate interest, build trust, and most importantly convey the sense of accessibility at the heart of their proposition.

Based on the findings of a brand strategy workshop that we undertook, I designed and developed an informed visual language, a set of 3D assets (art directed and created by myself) and a fully responsive website design.

Key deliverables included: Brand Strategy, Brand and Digital Design, 3D Design.