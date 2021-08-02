Eckard. Service for managing oil and gas assets and investments

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🛢️Successful investing starts by recognizing that relationships and knowledge are essential. Eckard Enterprises' goal is to be your future partner for alternative investments – delivering information and resources, investment analysis, and a pathway to finding products and ventures in the private sector.
📊 With the help of Eckard CMS managing the entire client database is very simple and convenient. The system we have created for managing clients' assets allows you to quickly and easily find all the needed information about accounts, projects, wells and tracts, their cash flow and production.
