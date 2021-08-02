Kate Dzuhan
Cre8 Team

Eckard. Service for managing oil and gas assets and investments

Kate Dzuhan
Cre8 Team
Kate Dzuhan for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Eckard. Service for managing oil and gas assets and investments table finance chart oil gas minerals inspiration design desktop ui ux ux ui data
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🛢️Successful investing starts by recognizing that relationships and knowledge are essential. Eckard Enterprises' goal is to be your future partner for alternative investments – delivering information and resources, investment analysis, and a pathway to finding products and ventures in the private sector.

📊 With the help of Eckard CMS managing the entire client database is very simple and convenient. The system we have created for managing clients' assets allows you to quickly and easily find all the needed information about accounts, projects, wells and tracts, their cash flow and production.

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!
📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

B178836018ee1e3897de077e256862af
Rebound of
Eckard. CMS for oil and gas investment project
By Daria Kapusta
View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
We know how to create an effective interface👌
Hire Us

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like