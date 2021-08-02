K&C

Bee

K&C
K&C
  • Save
Bee workinprogress work art creative illustration 2d design animation
Download color palette

As we wait for the perfect time to tell you about the exciting project we have recently embarked on, we thought of sharing some interesting facts about bees, since they are the main characters of the animation. 🐝🐝🐝
Fact #1 - Did you know that on average a bee visits 50 to 100 flowers during a collection trip?🤭

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
K&C
K&C

More by K&C

View profile
    • Like