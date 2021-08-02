Ayon Acharjee

Bloom - Saas Landing Page Website Concept

Ayon Acharjee
Ayon Acharjee
  • Save
Bloom - Saas Landing Page Website Concept saas landingpage saas website design saas typography gradient figma web design web ui website homepage landingpage ux design ui design uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, 🙋‍♂️
I present you
Bloom - Saas Landing Page Website Concept
Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "❤️" button 😎
___

📮Want to say hi?
Drop a few lines at: doodle.ayon@gmail.com
___

💬 I do love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

🔴 Follow my Instagram account

Ayon Acharjee
Ayon Acharjee

More by Ayon Acharjee

View profile
    • Like