Jay / Jaysownarts

Sasuke Cutie-ha

Jay / Jaysownarts
Jay / Jaysownarts
Sasuke Cutie-ha naruto uchiha sasuke anime art character design vector design vextor art illustartion art vector illustration graphic design design art
Hello there, Namaste!

Yeah its is Sasuke once again! I really can't help myself but draw him. For real!! I'm not sure if I prefer Sasuke more because I can draw him well or because he's a more of a cutie and interesting character...well, whatever!! Haha. This was my first attempt at shadow art, and it turned out much better than I had hoped. I really enjoyed the process. I hope you enjoy it and that it has influenced you in some or other ways.

It would be really appreciated if you could follow me on Instagram as well. Thank you very much.

Jay / Jaysownarts
Jay / Jaysownarts

