Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joël Dos Santos

Glasses evolve

Joël Dos Santos
Joël Dos Santos
  • Save
Glasses evolve ui ray-ban prototype glasses ecommerce app ecommerce app android app ios app mobile webdesign design website simple minimal adobe xd ux
Glasses evolve ui ray-ban prototype glasses ecommerce app ecommerce app android app ios app mobile webdesign design website simple minimal adobe xd ux
Download color palette
  1. glasses-evolve-dribbble-01.jpg
  2. glasses-evolve-dribbble-02.jpg

Hi,

I'm sharing with you some screens of a new e-commerce app with a minimal clean design. Tell me what do you think! 🙂

Don't forget to press "L" if you like my work!

Stay tuned!

_

To view more, check out my Instagram account.

Joël Dos Santos
Joël Dos Santos
Simple design, intense content

More by Joël Dos Santos

View profile
    • Like