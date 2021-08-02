Aanu Akin-Taylor

Knewy- An Educational App

elearning educational app
KneWy is an educational and e-learning app tailored to meet the educational needs of anybody and at any level.

- Begin a course and finish at your own pace.
- Join forums to discuss courses and network.
- Earn badges as you complete a variety of course.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
